AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Solano County man who happened to be near the aftermath of a car chase was mistakenly bit by a K9 on Saturday, American Canyon Police said.

Police said 48-year-old James Spencer was trying to escape from police around 2 p.m., but he ended up crashing the car he was driving near Highway 29 and Mini Drive.

According to police, an officer released a K9 because Spencer was uncooperative and because there was a “high-risk a felony crime had been committed.” The K9, however, did not go for Spencer.

A nearby bystander was trying to get away from the scene and was attacked by the officer’s K9. Police did not identify him, but they said he was a 19-year-old from Solano County.

Both his hands were bit, and the injuries were minor, according to police. He reportedly declined medical attention, but officers persuaded him into being evaluated.

He was taken to Kaiser Permanente in Vallejo, and he was let go the same day after doctors agreed the injuries were minor.

According to police, the 19-year-old was in the center median of the intersection and had been asking for money. Officials will be looking into the K9 bite.

Spencer was arrested and taken to Napa County Department of Corrections, police said.