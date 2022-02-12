American River visitors give safety advice after body of missing woman found

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The beauty out near the American River draws lots of people who love being out in the sun.

“This is our little section of paradise. This is where I come, like, all the time to run, walk and get some peace,” said Folsom resident Maria Kelly.

But since the discovery last week of a young Rancho Cordova woman’s beaten body in a secluded area near the river access on El Manto, many who enjoy biking, walking with their dogs and taking in the fresh air told FOX40 they’re being extra cautious.

“I’m being very cautious coming out here. I’ll only come if someone’s with me,” said Carmichael resident Madeleine Dube.

“You can’t live in fear. You can try what you want and do whatever you do but we’re still going to continue walking, cycling, hiking, bring our dogs if we need to,” said Sacramento resident Debra Lazzarini.

“Just being smart about it, not coming out here alone. If you do come out here alone, pepper spray, something for self-defense,” Dube said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old transient who is suspected of sexually assaulting and killing 20-year-old Emma Roark, who went missing at the end of January.

Authorities discovered her body last Tuesday following a four-day search.

“This is just very disruptive and just sad,” Kelly said.

For two boys enjoying the area Saturday on their bikes, they told FOX40 that it’s important to have fun, but to stick together while you’re out here.

“My parents said I can’t come over here, unless I have a friend with me. It’s unsettling,” said 13-year-old Teo Larson.

And they advise people to be cautious when coming across strangers on the trail.

“Making sure you trust the person you’re talking to and if they seem sketchy, maybe try ending the conversation if you feel like you’re at harm in any way,” said 13-year-old Isaiah Maguire.

“I feel bad for the people who don’t have a home. This would be a perfect location to live but don’t hurt anybody, don’t hurt any lives,” Kelly said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office encouraged people to continue enjoying the outdoors here but to be aware of their surroundings.