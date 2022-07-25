AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire broke out at a timber company in Amador County on Monday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE and local fire agencies.

Around 1 p.m., Amador Fire Protection District reported there was a structure fire at Ampine Timber Products in Martell, which is north of Jackson and 41 miles southeast of Sacramento.

According to officials, all employees were evacuated from the area.

CAL FIRE said the company’s building was completely on fire, and the flames spread to the surrounding vegetation. Crews have reportedly put a wet line around the vegetation fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At 3:00 p.m., Amador Fire updated on Facebook that “there currently are no hard road closures or evacuations at this time in the area, although power to some nearby buildings could be interrupted as crews continue to work on this incident.”

This is a developing story.