‘An accomplice’: Assemblyman accuses EDD of putting Californians at risk of fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Assemblyman Jim Patterson slammed the Employment Development Department after an auditor’s report says the state agency put millions of Californians at risk of fraud by mailing Social Security numbers.

“I think that the EDD has simply been an accomplice with the fraudsters,” Patterson told FOX40.

The failure to remove Social Security numbers from mailings is just one part of the heartache one family has experienced.

“My son’s been ripped off. The taxpayer has been ripped off, and there’s a criminal out there continuing to do this,” said Fresno resident Dave Robertson.

Robertson says so far, scammers have stole at least $15,000 from his 19-year-old son.

He says his son had applied for unemployment back in July and somewhere along the process thieves stole his son’s information and passed it off as their own.

“Even with recent phone calls, finally reaching the EDD, they’re mystified on how to even help us,” Dave said. “What a sluggish, incompetent system this is.”

The auditor says the “EDD must take swift action to end its potentially harmful practice and better safeguard the identities of the residents it serves.”

Patterson showed FOX40 piles of EDD letters from constituents scammed out of unemployment money and fed up with the state agency.

“They’re essentially an enabler, whether they know it or not, for the fraud that has been penetrated on Californians,” Patterson said.

As for Dave’s son, he’s now worried about the security of his personal information and at a loss as to who or what can help.

“Let’s see, September, October, almost like three months later and nothing has changed,” Robertson said.

An upcoming audit of the EDD is set to be released early next year.

FOX40 reached out to the EDD and the governor’s office but have yet to hear back.