TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A trapped pit bull was rescued from a drain pipe Monday morning.

Tuolumne County Animal Control said officers and a veterinary technician found the dog after getting a call about an animal stuck in a small drain pipe.

Emergency responders with the Tuolumne Fire Department and Tuolumne City Sanitary District helped out and the dog was rescued and given a much-deserved bath.

Animal control said the dog was taken to its shelter and will be medically evaluated.