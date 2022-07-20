EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Animal Services received multiple complaints about a home around Tea Rose Drive in El Dorado Hills.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the complaints were regarding the smell of feces from not only the backyard but the house itself as well.

An investigation was made and a search warrant was given.

Tuesday, animal services and detectives served the warrant and found around 25 dogs, some of which were dead. The living dogs were taken to the animal shelter. Currently, they are getting care and going through rehabilitation.

One of the dogs saved by officials. Photo courtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman was arrested for animal cruelty.

The investigation is still ongoing.