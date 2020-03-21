Animal shelters feeling strain of COVID-19 impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- COVID-19 has impacted every government agency in some way, including local animal shelters.

Stanislaus County Animals Services had to close to the public and is only doing adoptions and fosters by appointment. The shelter was nearly full, so staff asked for the community's help to find every animal a home.

Emily Leandro was happy to help by fostering a dog.

“She’s already warmed up to me and she makes me so happy and I just want to hold her all the time,” Leandro told FOX40.

The county closed the shelter to the public amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, making it harder for animals to be adopted or fostered out.

“We don’t know what's gonna happen with this coronavirus, and so we want all these dogs to go into homes,” said the shelter’s executive director, Annette Patton.

Patton said just two days prior the shelter was nearing capacity with more than 200 dogs in kennels and nearly 50 cats.

So, she put out an emergency call for foster ambassadors and the community responded.

“Yesterday we made 60 appointments and 60 animals left the agency,” she explained. “We have no cats here to foster for the first time in history. That has never happened and today anticipate about another 50 dogs leaving to their homes.”

There was no shortage of pats and puppy kisses Friday as more dogs left the shelter after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the entire state to stay home.

“If you have to stay home, you won’t have to be by yourself,” Patton said.

Stanislaus County Animal Services says if we have to be home, then we might as well spend it with a furry friend.

“You’re at home. This is something to kill time and you can help save an animal's life in the meantime,” said Maddie Galati, who is fostering a dog.

“We’re hoping that most of these dogs don’t even end up back here after the coronavirus, that they will find their permanent homes with their foster parents,” Patton said.

For Leandro and others, the animals will make the perfect coronavirus companions and help them through this rough time.

“With all the stuff going on in the world, I feel like it will make it a little bit better,” Leandro said.

If you're interested in adopting or fostering an animal while under this stay-at-home order, you can click or tap here.