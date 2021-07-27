Animal welfare group awards nearly $75K in grants to Northern California animal shelters

LOS ANGELES (KTXL) — A collective of animal welfare fundraisers announced Tuesday they awarded seven Northern California animal organizations nearly $75,000 in grants to help care for homeless pets.

The donations come from the California Animal Funders Welfare Collaborative, which was created in August 2019 to bring together grant-makers who focus on supporting animal shelters throughout California.

CAWFC released the following list of Northern California animal organizations who received the grants with the specific amounts given and a brief description of how the funds will be used:

$15,000 to City of Sacramento Front Street Animal Shelter for community kitten to-go kits and owner assistance supplies.

$3,000 to FieldHaven Feline Center in Lincoln for microchips and scanners

$5,000 to Town of Truckee Animal Services for microchips

$5,417 to Tehama Animal Services for identification tags and microchips

$10,000 to City of Chico Animal Shelter for behavior support for at-risk dogs

$25,000 to Siskiyou Humane Society for vet services for targeted pet owners

$10,000 to Antioch Animal Services for community cat and spay/neuter programs

The funds were distributed from a pooled fund of $300,000 that was contributed to by multiple animal welfare grant-makers, including the Annenberg Foundation with support from Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, Best Friends Animal Society, Maddie’s Fund®, and Michelson Found Animals Foundation, according to the release.

This is the second year CAWFC has given grants to organizations in California.

“It is exciting to build on the momentum of CAWFC’s inaugural year,” said Courtney Stone, Animal Care Manager at Annenberg PetSpace. “As shelters and rescues across the state continue to face unique challenges due to COVID-19, we are proud to collaborate with our fellow funders to increase our impact and support these organizations who are committed to helping both animals and pet parents in need.”

The seven Northern California animal organizations were part of a group of 27 organizations across California who received grants.

The organizations were chosen based on their demonstrated “desire to preserve the human-animal bond through either launching or improving upon services or programs to help keep pets and people together or improving lifesaving outcomes for dogs and cats in our state’s animal shelters,” according to the release.