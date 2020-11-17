Annual Auburn Mandarin Festival will be smaller, more lowkey this year

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Regional festivals of all kinds have taken a big hit during the pandemic, with many of them having to cancel for the first time in decades.

But the annual mountain Mandarin Festival in Auburn is determined to keep its streak going — albeit under a different name and concept.

Mandarin oranges are one of the rare crops harvested during the winter season, and November is the traditional time to celebrate the easy-peeling fruit that is grown in and around Placer County.

The event at the Gold Country Fairgrounds is now called the Mountain Mandarin Marketplace, since, technically, festivals are banned under state COVID-19 restrictions. Organizers worked with Placer County Public Health officials to repurpose it into what’s labeled a “retail event.”

“It took us about seven weeks with a proposal to the health director to get the approval to do our event,” said Gary Gilligan, executive director of the Mountain Mandarin Marketplace.

That means no entertainment stages or cooking demonstrations.

Admission will only be sold online at half-hour intervals, although people can stay all day. Visitors without tickets will only be admitted as space allows.

Indoor spaces are limited to 25% of normal capacity and mask rules will be enforced.

But there will still be 100 product and craft vendors just in time for holiday shopping and most of them will be outdoors.

“You can actually buy your product and not have to wait for it to be shipped for you,” Gilligan said.

Family-oriented activities have been planned. But the star of the event will still be mandarin oranges and various creative foods made with them.

“The famous mandarin milkshakes will be there,” Gilligan said.

Because of county health rules, food samples cannot be given out. But because oranges are in their own natural containers, visitors can sample the crops of 12 different growers if they want to stock up.

Organizers say this year’s event will be smaller and lower key. They say it all required a lot of adaptation but was, hopefully, worth the effort for such a long-held tradition.

“Those people who think outside the box and can figure this out are going to win in the long run,” Gilligan told FOX40.

In conjunction with the Mountain Mandarin Marketplace, which begins its three-day run on Friday, a virtual mandarin festival will be held, during which you can order mandarins from 25 local growers and have them shipped to you.