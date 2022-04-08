SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s time to get those paws moving.

The Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced the in-person return of its annual Doggy Dash.

The 29th annual event is set to take place at William Land Park on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event includes a 2K/5K dog walk and the Bark in the Park Pet Festival, which allows attendees to enjoy food, drinks and the ability to meet adoptable dogs.

The walk starts at 10 a.m. and the festival will follow it immediately. Event day registration starts at 8:30 a.m.

The Sacramento SPCA said it estimates around 5,000 participants to return to the event for the first time since 2019. According to the nonprofit, funds raised from registration and participation goes back to the shelter to provide care for animals.

The Doggy Dash was held virtually the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Doggy Dash offers a unique opportunity to have fun with your dog and it also connects people and animals to the resources needed to support healthy relationships,” said in a statement from Dawn Foster, Sacramento SPCA Marketing and Communications Director. “Enjoying time with your canine companion while also helping our community’s pet in need is a win-win.”

According to the event page on the Sacramento SPCA website, the 2K/5K dog walk is the largest in Northern California. The shelter said it’s raised $135,000 so far for its 2022 goal of $150,000, according to its website.

Click here to register for the 2K and 5K dog walk prior to the event. Registration is $35 per individual and $45 for teams.