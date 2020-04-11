Annual San Joaquin County Asparagus Festival canceled

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – As spring transitions into its warmer months, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact agriculture in the Central Valley.

The month of April usually means asparagus in San Joaquin County.

It’s when local growers harvest the cash crop but not in 2020.

Tony Noceti, who hosts the San Joaquin County Asparagus Festival told FOX40 that commercial growers stopped production before it ever really began.

“The coronavirus has basically shut down harvests here in San Joaquin County,” said Noceti. “They depend on restaurants and specialty houses to sell the product down here in the Delta and they’re all shut down to the coronavirus.”

Noceti said that the influx of asparagus imported from Mexico, which is driving down prices, is adding to the problem.

“Bad timing. The seasons getting warmer now and the grass grows good now, but unfortunately there’s no market,” explains Noceti.

In mid-April, as many as 50 to 75 thousand people would have come to Stockton to enjoy their favorite festival foods.

“Bacon-wrapped asparagus, deep-fried asparagus and I absolutely adore the asparagus ice cream,” said Noceti. “We sell at the festival over 20,000 pounds of asparagus just in the three-day event.”

The virus forced Noceti to cancel the famous festival as the state remains under stay-at-home-orders.

“Unfortunately, the festival not going on this year affects the nonprofit groups. We have over 2000 people that come out with different groups and help service the festival and that’s how they make just about their whole year income,” said Noceti.

While the coronavirus might mean an early end to the local asparagus season, Noceti vows it won’t be the end to the 35-year-old food fest.

“We’ll be back again next year in 2021. The month of April’s always been asparagus. So that’s what we’re looking forward to,” said Noceti.