Annual Sikh festival in Yuba City canceled due to COVID-19

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The annual Nagar Kirtan Sikh festival, planned for the first weekend in November, is canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

“We understand what an important event this parade is, not only to the Sikh community but the community in general. We stand united as we move through this difficult year, and we look forward to supporting this event in years to come.” Sutter County Sheriff’s Office

The Yuba City celebration is one of the largest outside India, with visitors traveling from overseas to attend.

Immigrant farmers from the Punjab province in India began relocating to the Yuba City area in the 1930s and now make up a significant portion of the population in the region.

This year’s Nagar Kirtan Sikh celebration would’ve been the 41st annual festival.