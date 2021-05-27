Another area code is coming to 209 residents

(KTXL) — The California Public Utilities Commission says another area code will have to be created for 209 residents.

By Oct. 24 of this year, the CPUC says people with a 209 area code before their phone number will need to dial 1 first, followed by the 10 digits.

CPUC officials say as a result, new 209 telephone numbers are expected to run out by December 2022.

Residents under the 209 area code, which was created in 1958, live in Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties, as well as parts of Alameda, Alpine, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera and Sacramento counties.

The new area code has to be approved by the CPUC.