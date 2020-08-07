Another pop-up COVID-19 testing site scheduled for Aug. 10 in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Guard will be operating another pop-up testing site in Elk Grove on Monday, Aug. 10.

A release sent Friday by Sacramento County says the drive-thru testing will open at 8 a.m. at the Elk Grove Regional Park at 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road.

Anyone 18 years old or older and with a valid identification card can get tested, according to Sacramento County public information officer Janna Haynes.

Like previous sites operated by the National Guard, the Aug. 10 testing will be first come, first served.

Sacramento County said those tested should receive their results in five to seven business days.

Last month, people waited in their cars hours in advance to get tested at another Elk Grove pop-up site. Within just two hours, the 100 tests available had been used.