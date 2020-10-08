Answers about water leaks in Folsom homes may be too late, residents say

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – The city of Folsom is still grappling with the cause of water leaks in copper pipes that has caused damage to nearly a thousand homes.

A consultant working with Virginia Tech University is expected to release a report soon on the investigation into a probable cause.

But some homeowners feel no matter what the report finds the answers are arriving too late.

Karen and Neil Ousley were on vacation in Oregon last week when they got a call from their daughter who was checking the house.

When they got back they found what over 890 Folsom residents found over the past several months — water damage caused by pinhole leaks in copper water pipes.

Insurance covers some of the damage but not for replacing faulty pipes.

“We’re in the couple of thousands, we’re not done yet,” Neil Ousley said of the cost.

Areas in gray show that no neighborhood is immune. Houses built in the last 20 to 30 years or so are affected.

The city was flooded with calls after it asked residents to report the leaks.

“It’s just happening here so what has the city of Folsom and their water district done differently?” Neil Ousley said.

Workmanship, faulty pipes, installation and water pressure are all being examined.

“We wish we could point to something directly and say, ‘OK, that’s what it is,’” said Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Director Marcus Yatsutake.

A preliminary report shows there are no unusual levels of chemicals in the city’s water and that it meets all state guidelines and requirements.

It continues to look at historical data on whether there have been spikes in pH levels of the water that indicate acidity.

Meanwhile, it has recommended that the city use a food grade corrosion additive called orthophosphate to the city’s water.

“If you’re in a house that did not have the pitting started, that this would reduce the likelihood of that pitting to start to actually start in the first place,” Yatsutake said.

That still leaves a lot of homeowners wondering if they’re next or in the case of the Ousley’s if it happen again.

Virginia Tech’s lab testing of damaged pipes has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city is expecting the consultant’s full report and data analysis within days.

The city is hoping it can identify a cause and a fix for a problem that has frustrated homeowners and city officials alike.

“We want to make sure we have the answer and we have the right answer,” Yatsutake said.

Since the problem came to light earlier this year, the city of Folsom has been asking residents to report pinhole leaks as they occur.

Some businesses have also been affected. They are still collecting those reports to aid in their search for a cause.