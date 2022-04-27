Warning: The contents of this story may be disturbing to readers

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The sheriff’s office arrested a man who they said is responsible for producing child pornography in Antelope Wednesday.

Sgt. Juan Hidalgo said they got a tip from Ceres police that a man had sent an inappropriate video to another person. When deputies confronted the man at his home, they said they found evidence and arrested him.

“We have found videos. Then this subject here sent him an image of a potentially 3-year-old child orally copulating an adult. We have a suspect and a child female, that live within the same household. We have identified both of them,” Hidalgo said.

This news comes off of the unrelated child pornography-related arrest that happened Tuesday where a man posed as an 11-year-old girl named ‘Lizzy’ to talk to kids between 6- and- 13-years old online and on social media.

Investigators from Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Demetrius Davis on Tuesday, nearly five months after his home was searched and seized of electronic devices.

“He was having them perform sexual acts on themselves or their siblings, friends, and he would have them send those videos back to him,” Hidalgo said.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force unit of the sheriff’s office said Davis allegedly “groomed” at least 80 kids nationwide and had contact with more than 100 children worldwide.

“It is heart wrenching to see their reactions of these almost 100 families and there’s more that we’re going to have to talk to,” said Detective Daniel Heaton.

Since the start of the pandemic, the sheriff’s office said sex crimes against children have dramatically increased.

Donna Rice Hughes with Enough is Enough, an organization focused on protecting kids online said parents can do something to help prevent this.

“Putting these software tools in place and some basic safety measures like knowing what your kids are doing and having ongoing conversations with them in a way where they feel like you’re not spying, but that you care,” she said.

The identity of the man arrested in Antelope will not be released to protect the identity of the victim. Davis, the man arrested on Tuesday, will appear in court Thursday.