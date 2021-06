ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — A home in Antelope was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.

Metro Fire said there were a number of challenges to containing the blaze, like the heat and how much it had spread by the time crews arrived.

#MetroFire is o/s of a house fire on #BrisenbourgWy in #Antelope. Challenges to bring the fire under control included fire progression upon arrival, triple digit temperature, and contents inside the home leading to a 2nd alarm. The fire is now knocked down. pic.twitter.com/j1bNWsdMs3 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 20, 2021

Firefighters also said things inside the home led to them calling a second alarm.

An off duty #MetroFire #firefighter captured these images early in the incident which show the conditions our personnel were faced with upon arrival o/s👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/QliXvIq2c1 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 20, 2021

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries were reported.