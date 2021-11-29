Antelope man on DUI probation identified as suspected drunken driver who killed 4

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials said when a suspected drunken driver crashed into a family in Nevada County, killing two adults and two children, he was reportedly on probation for another DUI.

California Highway Patrol Officer Robert Schmidt identified the suspect as 32-year-old Michael Scott Kelley from Antelope. Online records show Kelley faces four separate murder charges and a count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Officer Schmidt did not provide any further information about Kelley’s prior DUI conviction.

CHP officials said the morning of Nov. 20, Kelley was allegedly driving the wrong way when he slammed into the family of five on Interstate 80 near Eagle Lakes Road.

The crash killed Brittney and Tony Montano, along with two of their children, 9-year-old Marianna and 5-year-old Antonio Jr., while they were headed to Utah for a vacation.

The couple’s 4-year-old son, Julian, was the sole survivor.

Family members told FOX40 the boy had “extensive injuries,” including brain bleeds, a broken femur, a broken rib, a liver laceration and bruised lungs.

He has been placed in the care of Brittney Montano’s older brother, Anthony Gonzalez, and his wife.

“We’re going to take care of Julian the best that we can,” said Michelle Gonzalez.

As of Monday, Kelley was still hospitalized, Officer Schmidt reported.