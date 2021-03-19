Antelope man dies after being hit by truck

The Latest (10:48 p.m.):

Officials say the man has died.

(KTXL) – The California Highway Patrol says an Antelope man was taken to the hospital with major injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.

CHP says a GMC truck was driving northbound on Watt Avenue near Black Eagle Drive around 8:25 p.m. when they saw someone run across the road. 

The driver tried to avoid the 33-year-old man, but the truck’s front left side struck the man. 

According to the CHP, the driver of the GMC was not under the influence. 

