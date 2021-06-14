Antelope woman says her house has been hit by cars 7 times over the past decade

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Antelope homeowner said she’s had enough after her house was struck by a wayward car yet again early Monday morning.

Peggy Menchaca said the damage from a previous crash had not been repaired when she and her daughter were shaken out of bed.

“The car hit the corner of my house. The kitchen window is shattered, all the electrical stuff on the corner, the patio awning fell,” Menchaca said.

Replacement of the sound wall and structural damage to the house could cost over $25,000.

Menchaca said this has happened seven times since she bought the house in 2010.

Last fall, a car crashed into another part of her backyard. She said she barely escaped serious injury.

“I got shattered with glass and hit with a cinderblock,” she said.

Contractor James Longo has seen fast and reckless driving too often along Antelope Road between Watt Avenue and Walerga Road.

“We’re seeing it every single day and we’re getting called to homes after the fact and seeing the devastation,” Longo said.

Neighbor Jamaal Bethea was angered to see the wreckage because he saw a two-car crash a day before, just a block away, when a car was thrown onto a corner lot.

“We need a controlled intersection, we need a four-way stop sign, we need something,” Bethea said.

Menchaca said she has talked with the California Highway Patrol and country traffic engineers for years about speed and traffic controls with no results, even though there is evidence of crashes at other properties along the same stretch of Antelope Road.

“Pretty much saying a life has to be lost before a light can be put here,” she said.

Meanwhile, Menchaca is working on her third insurance company after her policy continues to be dropped.

She also plans to lead an effort to get neighbors to put more pressure on county officials to address what she calls a dangerous situation.