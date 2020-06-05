Anti-law enforcement message written on suspicious package taped to Stockton Courthouse door

A yellow package is seen attached to the Stockton Courthouse front entrance. (Photo by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers and deputies have been called to the Stockton Courthouse where a suspicious package was found attached to the front entrance.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reports the police department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team is investigating the package, which appears to have an anti-law enforcement message scrawled across it.

A photo from the sheriff’s office shows a yellow Amazon envelope taped to the door handle of the courthouse on East Weber Avenue.

The courthouse has been evacuated, according to officials.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.