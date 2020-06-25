Anti-Semitic graffiti left by vandals at Tracy elementary school

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Vandals ransacked classrooms at Poet Christian Elementary School in Tracy, leaving behind anti-Semitic graffiti.

Rob Pecot with the Tracy Unified School District told FOX40 school security found the damage and then alerted police.

“We’re just not going to tolerate this type of behavior in our community and we shouldn’t,” said Pecot.

The school district says said two classrooms were broken into and vandalized with anti-Semitic symbols.

“They’re just hateful messages that we don’t tolerate, we don’t condone, and we’re better than that as a community and we’re better than that as a school and as a school district,” said Pecot.

Pecot said the vandals caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

He also said he believes the teachers assigned to those classrooms were targeted.

“There’s no place for that here and we’re not going to accept it and we’re not OK with it. And I’m sorry that the individuals are in the school have to go through something like this,” said Pecot.

Tracy police spokesman Sgt. Miguel Contreras told FOX40 that police have been tracking down leads and reviewing surveillance video to find whoever is responsible.

“When something like this happens on an elementary school campus we want closure right away,” said Contreras. “We want to get those people who are responsible for this act brought to justice. And so not only do the police department but our community expects it and our school district expects it,” said Contreras.

Police officials said they are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime and have notified the FBI.

“We have a few tips but we are definitely looking for any additional information anybody might have,” said Contreras

The district said while disappointed, they will use the crime as a teachable moment.

“Our job as a school district our job is to inform, to educate, to teach people so that this type of hatred doesn’t exist in the world,” said Pecot.