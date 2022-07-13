SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal jury found Antonio Deshawn Long-Andrews guilty of trafficking a woman for over a year, at times while he was inside the Sacramento County Jail, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

From August 2017 to early December 2018, Long forced the victim to do sex work. The DOJ didn’t say how old she was but described her as a young woman.

Court documents revealed she was beaten, threatened, and forced to do the work while Long profited. According to the DOJ, Long had her do sex work throughout California, including in Sacramento, Oakland and San Jose.

On Sept. 28, 2018, Long repeatedly punched her while she was inside his car. She tried to escape from the car, but an associate of Long stopped her, and Long continued to attack her, according to the DOJ.

According to the department, someone witnessed the attack, which took place inside the parked car in front of a motel. A security camera from the business also captured part of the attack. The video showed the woman being “dragged under” Long’s car.

The DOJ said Long continued to force the woman to do sex work while she was injured and had two black eyes.

Sometime between the attack in September and November, Long was in the Sacramento County Jail. According to the DOJ, Long continued to traffic the young woman while he was inside the jail.

Recorded calls captured Long saying she was still expected to work and earn money. Long was released from jail and continued to traffic the woman from November 2018 to Dec. 5, 2018.

Long was found guilty of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion after a six-day trial. He will be sentenced on Oct. 18.