SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Applebee’s restaurants in the Sacramento area are letting kids eat free on the Fourth of July.

The restaurant chain is offering a kids-eat-free special all day during the holiday for one-day only.

The participating locations in the Sacramento area include Auburn, Cameron Park, Corona, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Lodi, Sacramento, Stockton, Rocklin, Vacaville, Woodland and Yuba City.

The offer is dine-in only and the accompanied adult must mention special, which is limited to two kids, 12 years old and under, per adult. The special is only for the kids menu only, and it cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.