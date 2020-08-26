Applicants granted US citizenship in McClellan Park parking lot during COVID-19 era

MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. — A lot of things look different during the coronavirus pandemic, including becoming a U.S. citizen.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has made some changes to their naturalization ceremonies to make them a little safer, including holding them outdoors in the parking lot of the McClellan Conference Center.

About 575 people rotated through the parking lot every half hour in groups of 50 on Tuesday. All of the participants were wearing masks.

To limit exposure, officials kept the ceremony to the essentials including a quick interview, swearing an oath and handing out citizenship certificates.

It was a quick ceremony that some have waited decades for.

“Close to 20 years,” Ana Otutoa told FOX40.

Otutoa’s whole family came out to cheer her on from a distance except for her husband, who passed away in April.

“My husband was a part of this. So, he’s not here with me but this is for him too,” she said.

She said it was her husband who pushed her to get her citizenship for years.

“We’re going to stop by the cemetery today to tell him, ‘Hey! Here I am! I have my citizenship now!” Otutoa said.

She said it’s thanks to him that she now considers the United States her home.

“This is my second home, but since I got married here, I had my boys here, and this is home to me too. So, it’s wonderful,” Otutoa explained.

Each of the people granted citizenship Tuesday morning were tested and interviewed earlier in the process as well.