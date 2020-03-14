ARC tutors lose jobs as classes move online, then get them back again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Student tutors at American River College were shocked to find they had been let go after the school announced there would be no more in-person classes.

For Hosta Funkia, tutoring at American River College’s STEM Center is her lifeblood.

“I don’t live with my parents, unfortunately, and so I do have to pay bills,” Funkia told FOX40. “I have to pay rent and that that extra paycheck helps me with like groceries and make sure rent is paid and just all my living expenses.”

That’s why she was so upset when on Thursday night she got a notice saying that her job no longer existed.

“They’re not here every day,” Funkia said. “They don’t see the importance of it and I wish they did because they wouldn’t have had that email sent out if they knew how important tutoring is for a lot of the students.”

STEM Center Coordinator LaQuisha Beckum said many students go there to get help with homework and study.

“There are students who have financial aid if they don’t pass their classes with an account to get there. So now you’re looking at not having financial aid, right?” she said.

And she said for the tutors, the money from the job is really what’s keeping them in school.

However, Friday morning they got a ray of hope in a new email from Los Rios Community College District Chancellor Brian King, which stated they would not lose their jobs after all. Now they will be able to give tutoring online.

“So when we go online next Wednesday we will be fully functional,” Beckum explained. “We will have all 30 tutors. We will have all three coordinators and myself.”

However, Beckum said she’s worried her tutors’ jobs will not last long since they have already been put on the chopping block.

“But I was also told it was going to happen for now,” she said. “Without any of the student help, without my coordinators, like, I wouldn’t … I can’t do any of this.”