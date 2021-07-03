Arden-Arcade neighborhood lined with flags for special purpose beyond 4th of July

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — Every year during the Fourth of July, an Arden-Arcade neighborhood displays dozens of American flags and the display of patriotism has been a tradition for 20 years.

“I have noticed the Eastern Avenue flags for several years and just kind of wondered about it,” said volunteer Stuart McIntyre.

The flags are displayed on one end of Eastern Avenue all the way to the other end of the street.

“Had no idea who put them up or why,” McIntyre said.

The flags that decorate the 3.7-mile stretch of road in Arden-Arcade captured McIntyre’s interest about four years ago.

He ended up tracking down the woman behind the display, Susan Clark, who once lived in the area.

“When I found out from Susan why they’re up, it really stimulated me to be a part of the whole thing,” McIntyre said.

He says the symbolism behind the flags is something many Americans will never forget.

“Her brother-in-law, Michael Horrocks, was the co-pilot of flight 175 on 9/11 which was hijacked and flown into the south tower,” McIntyre explained. “She started putting up the flags then and she put them up from Fourth of July until 9/11.”

McIntyre says Susan has moved away from the area, but he wants to keep the tradition alive for as long as possible.

This year, there are 175 flags.

“We decided 175 representing Flight 175,” McIntyre explained.

As the flags continue to fly for the next two months, McIntyre wants drivers to remember their meaning.

“I would just like them to know why they’re there, that it’s not just flags put up for the Fourth of July,” McIntyre said. “It’s for the memory of Michael Horrocks.”

Susan Clark and her family have since moved to Southern California.

FOX40 asked family for an interview on this story, but they politely declined.