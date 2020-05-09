Arden Fair Mall reopens for curbside pickup only

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Arden Fair Mall says some of its stores are now open for curbside pickup only.

There’s one store, however, that says it won’t ever be reopening.

“We’ve had a few retailers who said their goal is to open today, but Foot Locker was the first out the gate. And so far, they’re the only one we’ve seen that’s actually taken advantage of it today,” said Nathan Spradlin, the marking manager for Arden Fair Mall.

Spradlin said he believes more tenants will soon be offering customers the same service.

“My guess is that tomorrow, Sunday and then on through the beginning of next week you’ll see more and more people add to it,” Spradlin told FOX40.

In order to use the service, customers must call an individual store they want to shop at and place the order either over the phone or online.

“We’re going to provide a link on our website that will list every retailer and the way to contact them that we know that are participating in this,” said Spradlin.

Nordstrom, however, will not be offering curbside pickup. The company says they’re closed for good at that location.

“While it was a shock, it’s something that we did anticipate we might see from at least one of our larger department stores,” explained Spradlin.

Meanwhile, he believes the curbside pickup will help the small stores survive the pandemic.

“It’s been our specialty retailers, the smaller retailers, that have really been where the line share of business has been happening,” said Spradlin.

Originally, Governor Gavin Newsom had said the mall would not be allowed to open during the first phase of reopening. But the Sacramento County director of health services told FOX40 that as long as no one from the public enters the mall, curbside pickup will be allowed.

“And I think that as we move forward, we’ll see a lot of new retailers emerge from this that are smaller and more willing to be able to change with the times,” said Spradlin.