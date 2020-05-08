Arden Fair Nordstrom won’t reopen post-virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nordstrom inside the Arden Fair Mall will not reopen, a company spokesperson confirmed to FOX40 on Thursday.

The department store is just one of the latest retail victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nordstrom had been a fixture of the mall for over 30 years, but it is now one of 16 stores slated to close nationwide.

Our goal is to best position ourselves to serve customers in each market where we operate. Because of the impacts COVID-19 has had on our business, we need to take a critical look at the physical footprint of our stores to determine which we will continue to operate. To respond to the impacts of COVID-19 and ensure we’re able to continue serving customers well into the future, we will be closing 16 of our fleet of full-line stores, including Nordstrom Arden Fair. We selected these 16 stores based on a variety of factors, including the unique needs of the market, the current state of our business and real estate agreements. We will not reopen these stores to the public and anticipate all 16 of these stores will be closed by August 2020. These types of decisions are never easy because we realize what this means for our employees. We’re committed to taking care of them as best we can, including providing support and resources through this transition. Nordstrom Public Relations

Managers at Arden Fair say the Nordstrom will be missed but its closure signals another time of evolution for the mall.

We’re saddened by Nordstrom’s departure. Nordstrom served as an anchor to our shopping center for over 30 years and their presence will be greatly missed. The current public health crisis is accelerating a wide variety of challenges that department stores are facing globally. Arden Fair’s 160+ retailers have consistently outperformed department stores in terms of sales per square foot for many years, and while department stores are an important part of Arden Fair, they are just one of many reasons why shoppers visit our location. Over the years, Arden Fair has evolved to meet the ever-changing demands of our guests and this will be no different. We are committed to our community and to reinventing the landscape of our shopping center by identifying modern retailers and non-traditional opportunities geared to meet changing consumer expectations. Nathan Spradlin, Arden Fair marketing manager