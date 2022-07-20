SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Arden Middle School in Sacramento said a teacher suspected of sexually abusing students was on leave for the majority of the school year.

The teacher, identified by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office as Glenn Alejandrino, was arrested on Tuesday. He bailed out the same day.

He was then in court on Wednesday and arraigned on multiple felony charges.

Alejandrino transferred to Arden Middle School in 2014, where he taught 8th-grade leadership and government. Before that, he was teaching 6th grade at Cowan Elementary School.

“There are multiple victims that are teenage boys. All of this activity is alleged to have occurred at Mr. Alejandrino’s house,” Lt Rod Grassmann said.

The school said they are “fully cooperating” with the investigation and can not say more about it as the investigation is ongoing.

The district does have support for students who need more support or just someone to talk to. For more information, visit sanjuan.edu/gethelp.

“Please know that San Juan Unified will continue to do everything we can to provide a safe learning environment for all students,” the school said.

Grassmann said, if there are more victims out there, investigators want to hear from them. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5191.