SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento store is beefing up security after its third theft in the last two months.

A group of women made off with nearly six figures in stolen jewelry in late October.

“It seems like we are the only ones they want to rob,” Amir Siddiqui with Liz Shoes Best and Fitted Outfits said.

The store owner opened his new location on Arden Way near Bell Street two months ago, and it has been invaded three times since.

FOX40 spoke with Siddiqui at the end of October a few days after four women stole $90,000 in jewelry. One woman broke into the display cases while the others distracted Siddiqui’s brother on the sales floor.

One of the store’s surveillance cameras caught three people break-in through the front window. The burglars wore hoodies and broke in while the store was closed.

“These incidents are very painful, honestly. But we are the type of people that don’t give up. We’re going to keep going,” said Siddiqui.