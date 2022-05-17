GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Memorial Day isn’t until May 30, the Grass Valley community is celebrating the men and women that served in America’s armed forces early with the first Grass Valley Armed Forces Day on May 21.

This event was made possible by a collective effort from the downtown business district, the Great Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, the city of Grass Valley and support from the County of Nevada.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and seven men and women on active duty will be selected to receive the 2022 Military Service Award.

According to the event organizers, the award will recognize one enlisted member and one junior officer from each branch of the military for their leadership, community service and demonstration of excellence in their branches of service.

There will also be several flyovers throughout the day. The Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento in their C-27J Spartan medium-range surveillance plane. Beale Air Force Base will be flying over in a T-38 and U-2. The Army National Guard will be showcasing a UH-60 Black Hawk rescue helicopter.

This family-friendly event will have music provided by the 191st Army Band from Camp Parks and representatives from military units in Sacramento, Alameda and San Francisco.