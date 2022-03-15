SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating an incident involving an armed person in a residential building in midtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said around 7:30 a.m., firefighters called for backup on 26th Street near O Street where they said someone was armed.

Police ended up blocking off 26th Street between N and O streets and were heard using a bullhorn to call out to someone in a building.

Update: Scene is now clear. @SacPolice responded to the area around 7:30 a.m. for reports of an armed person. Unclear if they found someone who was armed, but I can confirm there is no outstanding threat to the public now, per SacPD. Investigation underway. — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) March 15, 2022

It is unclear if police found anyone who was armed, but at one point, officers were seen putting a man in the back of a police car. After about 10 or 15 minutes, however, they let that person go.

Officers have since “stabilized the scene” and police said there is no threat to the surrounding community.

FOX40 is working to gather more details about the armed person.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.