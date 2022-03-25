AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — An Auburn man was arrested early Tuesday after he was suspected of taking his 2-year-old son while armed and under the influence.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 a.m., deputies in Auburn got a call about a missing 2-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said it learned the boy’s father, 30-year-old Abel Mosqueda, had armed himself with a knife and ran off to an unknown location with his young son.

Mosqueda and the boy were later found at a 76 gas station off Highway 49, the sheriff’s office said.

His son was unharmed.

Sheriff’s officials said Mosqueda was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment. At the time, he was also allegedly under the influence of cocaine.

He faces additional charges on suspicion of destroying and concealing evidence after an alleged incident happened while he was being taken to the Auburn Jail.

Jail records show Mosqueda’s bail has been set at $15,000 for the child endangerment charge.