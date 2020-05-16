Armed tenant in standoff with deputies at Arden-Arcade apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County deputies are in the Arden-Arcade area where a the tenant of an apartment complex is armed and refusing to surrender.

Just after 3 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says two tenants got into a fight at an apartment complex in the area of Marconi Avenue and Watsam Lane.

The sheriff’s office says one of the tenants had a gun.

When deputies got to the scene, the armed tenant refused to leave his apartment.

The sheriff’s office says they do not know if anyone was injured in the fight.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.