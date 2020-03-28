Army Corps looking to convert Sleep Train Arena into field hospital

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Army Corps of Engineers is planning to turn the Sleep Train Arena into a temporary 360-bed field hospital.

Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, commander of the Army Corps of Engineers, said in a Friday news conference that both COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients will be treated in the arena in Natomas.

With direction from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the field hospital is part of a national effort by the Army Corps of Engineers to give cities and states extra capacity to deal with possibly high numbers of patients requiring treatment because of the pandemic.

Army Corps officials did not say whether they have a formal deal in place to use the arena, which is currently owned by the Sacramento Kings.

In a joint statement sent to FOX40, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby said:

We are working closely with the state on every possible option to increase hospital bed capacity as needed. There have not yet been any decisions made on any specific site.

So far, Lt. Gen. Semonite said the Army Corps is looking at 114 different facilities in 50 states and five territories and has assessed 81 sites.