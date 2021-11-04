Arraignment moved to Nov. 12 for suspects in killing of Carmel woman

(KTXL) — The suspects in the killing of 19-year-old Leilani Beauchamp were supposed to be arraigned Thursday, but the arraignment was moved to Nov. 12.

One of the attorneys for siblings Jessica and Marco Quintanilla was absent after being called away to a jury trial in Contra Costa County.

Officials report Jessica Quintanilla is the alleged killer. Her brother faces charges of being an accessory.

Beauchamp was reported missing Saturday night after leaving a party in Sacramento earlier in the day with two men police identified as active-duty Air Force members.

Juan Parra-Peralta, 20, an airman out of Travis Air Force Base, was identified as one of the men. Police said they searched a home along Cascade Lane in Fairfield where the 19-year-old was allegedly killed.

Parra-Peralta, a renter at the home where Beauchamp was killed, was also arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder. However, he may not end up facing charges in the case.

The Solano County chief deputy district attorney said Parra-Peralta may be considered more of a witness than a suspect.

“We have not made a decision as to whether we’re going to be charging him or not at this time,” explained Solano County Chief Deputy District Attorney Paul Sequeira. “Some people are witnesses. Some people are defendants.”

Michele Smith, who has become the family spokesperson for the Beauchamps, said Leilani Beauchamp was always very close with her family and was not the kind to put herself in harm’s way.

“They were always in touch via phone, like she was a good kid. She was always checking in saying, ‘Hey, I’m at this party.’ And whatnot. So, this makes it 10 times more shocking. They just want, you know, they want justice for their daughter,” Smith said.

Leilani Beauchamp’s birth father arrived at the Solano County Coroner’s Office Wednesday to identify the body. The sheriff’s office said they will not release the cause of the death at this time.