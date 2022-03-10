MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Livingston man accused of stalking and killing a woman and shooting at two others is now behind bars in Stanislaus County.

Officials identified him as 22-year-old Juan Francisco Ibarra-Tapia. He was expected in court for arraignment, but the hearing was postponed.

The family of Zobeyda Esquerra is heartbroken, and they expected to see the accused face to face. But now, they will have to wait.

Ibarra-Tapia’s defense attorney refused to disclose the reason for delaying the arraignment. It is now scheduled for Friday morning.

Ibarra-Tapia was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and other charges. He is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Esquerra on Tuesday night in the parking lot of an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store on Geer Road in Turlock.

Police said he also shot at two store employees.

After the shooting, police said Ibarra-Tapia left the scene and crashed on North Quincy Road. He then ran away from the crash, but officers were able to find him after a homeowner in the area called for help.

Detectives working the case said they learned Ibarra-Tapia knew Esquerra and that he was arrested for allegedly stalking her in October of 2021.

The victim’s sister told FOX40 off-camera that Esquerra was at O’Reilly’s picking up her boyfriend on Tuesday. She said that’s when the suspect killed her and shot at her boyfriend and another employee.

Neither her boyfriend nor the other employee was hurt.

According to the family, Esquerra previously worked at that O’Reilly’s with the suspect said they were friends until she rejected Ibarra-Tapia’s romantic advances.

The family has posted online they want justice for Esquerra.