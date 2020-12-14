Arraignment to begin for Oroville man charged for intentionally hitting someone with his car

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oroville man’s arraignment is set to begin Monday afternoon after Butte County Sheriff’s Office authorities say he intentionally hit someone with his car.

Butte County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to a report of an assault on Oro Dam Boulevard West in Oroville the morning of Dec. 8.

They found a man who had “significant injuries.” The man was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition, authorities said.

Based on surveillance video obtained from the scene, investigators said the victim was “intentionally hit with a vehicle” during an altercation.

Detectives identified the suspect as 29-year-old Pedro Zavala of Oroville and arrested him Dec. 11 for felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem.

Zavala’s arraignment is at the Butte County Superior Court at 3 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact Detective Tristan Harper or Detective Vaj Thao at 530-538-7671.