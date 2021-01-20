Arrest made after man was attacked with hammer in Amador County

PINE GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested after investigators say he struck a 29-year-old multiple times with a hammer Tuesday evening.

Deputies responded to reports of two men fighting in a driveway at the Star Mobile Home Park in Pine Grove at 8:37 p.m. They found the 29-year-old man, who has not been identified, lying on the ground with severe injuries to his head, authorities said.

He was flown to a hospital in Sacramento, but his current condition is unknown.

The victim told deputies that he had been parked in the driveway waiting for a friend when Justin Massaro, 32, of Pine Grove, entered the vehicle and began striking him in the head with a hammer.

The victim said he was able to exit the vehicle, but was chased by Massaro, who continued to assault him with the hammer.

Deputies arrested Massaro, who was booked into Amador County Jail and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.