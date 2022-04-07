PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies made an arrest last month regarding a 15-victim identity theft scheme that spanned multiple states.

At around 10:20 a.m. on March 30, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop along westbound Interstate 80 near Highway 49. Officials said the vehicle was searched and multiple items allegedly tied to an identity theft case were found.

More than a gram of methamphetamine, a black laptop case with personal documents belonging to multiple victims, and a notebook with instructions on “how to hack an ATM” were allegedly found in the vehicle.

Other things allegedly found in the vehicle included manufactured blank checks, an $825 check made out to one of the suspects, a large duffel bag filled with more documents belonging to victims, and pieces of equipment used to create and print checks.

The sheriff’s office said two people were in the vehicle and they found photo identifications with their pictures on them but with fake names.

One of the occupants was identified as John Fitzgerald, 53, who was arrested on suspicion of possessing information with the intent to defraud, the sheriff’s office reported. Fitzgerald previously had a no-bail warrant out of Colorado.