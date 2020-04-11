Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Patterson man, officers say

Jesus Antonio Flores during his arrest. (Photo by the CHP)

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol announced that a suspect has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a cyclist in Stanislaus County.

Around 6:50 p.m. on April 1, Frankie Sanchez was riding his bike westbound on Marshall Road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado going in the same direction, according to police.

Officers say 20-year-old Jesus Antonio Flores continued to drive after hitting Sanchez.

According to the CHP and other agencies, they received several tips from the public and one of those tips led them to Flores.

“Frankie will be missed by so many. The CHP would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the Sanchez family and everyone who had the honor to know ‘Chunks,’” said the CHP in a Facebook post.