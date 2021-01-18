Arrest made in homicide of man found dead on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 25-year-old man was arrested after a man was found dead during a welfare check on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard last year, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, 30-year-old Enrique Arnulfo Jardon, had been found unresponsive and with an undetermined injury on his upper body on Nov. 5, 2020. Jardon had been shot, the sheriff’s office reported Monday.

Police said an anonymous caller had reported the man potentially deceased.

Mason Johnlee Kinanahan, 25, was arrested Jan. 12, 2021. He was then booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide charges, police said.

There are currently no other suspects at this time, authorities said.