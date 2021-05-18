Arrest made in La Riviera Drive double homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Rancho Cordova man has been arrested for a double homicide that occurred in November 2020 near La Riviera Drive, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 1, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to calls about shots fired around 11:47 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds inside a house. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men were identified as 18-year-old Micah Nero and 18-year-old Joseph Nash, the sheriff’s office said.

Andrew Leonard Granderson, 20, was identified after detectives found evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses. He was found in Las Vegas, where the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and an FBI Task Force Team arrested him.

Sacramento County authorities say Granderson is booked in a Nevada jail while waiting for extradition to Sacramento County.