MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said it has arrested an 18-year-old Modesto resident in connection with multiple “random” shootings in which no one was injured.

The sheriff’s department said shooting incidents, which occurred over the past few weeks, involved an assailant firing at cars as they traveled along Albers Road between Dusty Lane and Milnes Road.

After an afternoon shooting on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said investigators focused on the 18-year-old suspect, who lives on Albers Road, and obtained a search and arrest warrant.

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect tried to run away and dismantle and discard the gun used in the shootings. The sheriff’s department said the suspect later admitted to each instance of the shootings.

The suspect was booked into Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and faces charges of willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, shooting at an unoccupied motor vehicle, four counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and four counts of assault with a firearm upon a person.