PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrest in connection with a March 20 homicide on Palladay Road.

Sopheap Om, 44, of Stockton was arrested as a suspect in the homicide of Fred Cornacchioli, 53, of Sacramento on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane in Elverta, according to detectives.

Cornacchioli was found lying in the street bleeding and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to detectives.

This is still an ongoing investigation.