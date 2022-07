STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said homicide detectives arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the July 12 shooting death of an 18-year-old on Nisperos Street.

Police said officers were called to the scene of a person shot on July 12 around 10:00 p.m. where they found the 18-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries, police said.