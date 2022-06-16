NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office said a man was arrested for possession of child pornography after first being reported to authorities for “strange behavior” at Lake Wildwood pool.

The county’s sheriff’s office went to the pool to investigate and sent their reports to the DA’s office.

According to the DA’s office, the reports warranted multiple felony charges being filed against Christopher Lupton for possession of child pornography.

Lupton was arraigned on the charges on Thursday afternoon. According to the DA, he denied all allegations and was denied bail after being deemed a public safety risk.