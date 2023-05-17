(KTXL) — Northern California law enforcement announced Tuesday the arrest of a man accused of fleeing a courthouse and leading a pursuit in a stolen pickup truck at the end of April.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect, David Lee Salke Jr., allegedly fled the county courthouse during a hearing on April 27 related to firearms-related charges dating back to February.

Salke allegedly left the courthouse and stole a truck before leading deputies and Jackson Police officers on a pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck was found abandoned and Salke was tracked via a California Highway Patrol helicopter before he disappeared in “steep and difficult terrain,” the sheriff’s office said in an earlier news release.

The sheriff’s office said that on the morning of May 16, CHP officials spoke with an acquaintance of Salke who was in a disabled vehicle on Ione Michigan Bar Road, near the Amador County and Sacramento County border, and that an unidentified man had walked away from the vehicle.

Deputies and CHP officials searched the area and eventually detained Salke without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Salke was booked into the Amador County Jail and faces several firearms-related charges, as well as vandalism, petty theft, escape from custody, “resist obstruct or delay a peace officer,” evading a peace officer, felony driving or taking a vehicle without consent and reckless driving on a highway.