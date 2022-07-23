STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Stockton teens were arrested on Friday for charges of terrorist threats along with resisting arrest and brandishing, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The 14-year-old male and 15-year-old male were in the 5200 block of Pacific Avenue in the Lakeview District, according to police, where a 30-year-old male was working and asked the teens to leave.

Police said that the two teens then assaulted the man and brandished a replica firearm.

The teens were later located by officers and attempted to resist arrest, according to police, but were eventually taken into custody.